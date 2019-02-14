|
|
Nathan Wayne Jackson passed from his earthly struggle to his eternal life with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ January 29th, 2019. Nathan was born October 21st, 1970 to Wilbert E. Jackson & Bessie R. Grinnalds Jackson. Nathan is survived by the Love of His Life for over 31 years, Angela Jackson, daughters Samantha Mac Arthur, Miranda Munday & spouse Ronnie Munday, Kristin Stephenson, and son Logan Jackson, brothers David Jackson & spouse Christy, Andrew Jackson & spouse Lori, sisters Rebecca Snow & spouse Billy, and Rachel Hand, 7 grandchildren, 3 ¾ great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces & nephews.
Nathan was a loving husband, father, brother, & uncle. He was a hardworking man who had never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need. He worked hard to support his family but also knew how to have fun. Nathan enjoyed shooting as well as making modifications to his guns. He loved to ride his Harley. He and Angie enjoyed many trips together on their Harleys. Nathan also enjoyed gamin and would spend time with cousins and school friends playing together on-line.
Nathan is preceded in death by his parents, brother Wilbert Earl Jackson Jr, grandparents Wilbur & Ruthann Jackson, Fenton & Bessie Grinnalds, and nephew Joshua Diaz.
A Memorial and Celebration of Nathan's life will be held February 16th, 2019 @ 2:00 PM at Carlsbad Mennonite Church 1204 W. McKay St Carlsbad, NM 88220.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 14, 2019