Nell Shoemaker Jordan
August 2, 1925 ~ February 12, 2019
Nell Shoemaker Jordan, 93, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Landsun Homes H.F.S. She was born August 2, 1925, in O'Donnell, Texas to Otis and Naomi McMillan.
Nell grew up and attended school in Lorenzo, Texas. Nell married Roy Shoemaker of Ralls, Texas in 1942. They farmed in the South Plains area until the late fifties. She took an active part on the farm, as well as being a homemaker and raising her girls. The family then moved around the southwestern states as they followed different construction projects. Upon retirement they returned to farming. Later, Nell moved back to Carlsbad, New Mexico in 1981 and married William (Bill) Jordan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands; two brothers A.V. McMillan and O.E. McMillian Jr., sister Laveda Alston; grandson Tommy Alton Crow, and great-grandson Corey L. Kelton.
Nell is survived by daughters Dolores Harvey, of Muleshoe, Texas and Aloma Crow and husband Tom of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Grandchildren: Tawny Miller and husband Nicky of Denver City, Texas; Roby Kelton of Planview, Texas; Shawna Espinoza and husband Trino of Aledo, Texas and Aidyn Crow of Brooklyn, New York; six great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, February 18, 2019, at Denton Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Veilleux officiating. The family would like to thank the staff at Landsun Homes for their loving care; and also Lakeview Hospice, family, and friends for their help and support. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 16, 2019