Norma O. Moralez
Carlsbad - Norma O. Moralez, 83, of Abner St., passed away on May 24, 2019 in Carlsbad.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Carlsbad First Assembly with Pastor, Brad Coates officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 1-8 p.m. at West Funeral Home.
Norma was born in Carlsbad, NM, May 2, 1936 to Benito L. Ortiz and Beliza Dominguez.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ignacio "Nash" Lopez Morales, Sr., son, Joe A. Morales, parents, granddaughter, Francine Elizondo and brother Benjamin Ortiz, Sr.
Norma is survived by her daughters: M. Frances Balderrama, Colorado Springs,CO, Diana Moralez, Carlsbad, Elizabeth Hopper, Las Cruces, NM and Melinda Rountree, Carlsbad; son, Ignacio "Nash" Moralez, Jr., Carlsbad; brothers, Robert Ortiz and Manuel Ortiz; sister, Ofelia Huerta; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 29, 2019