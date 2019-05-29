Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Carlsbad First Assembly
Interment
Following Services
Carlsbad Cemetery
Norma O. Moralez


1936 - 2019
Norma O. Moralez Obituary
Norma O. Moralez

Carlsbad - Norma O. Moralez, 83, of Abner St., passed away on May 24, 2019 in Carlsbad.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Carlsbad First Assembly with Pastor, Brad Coates officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 1-8 p.m. at West Funeral Home.

Norma was born in Carlsbad, NM, May 2, 1936 to Benito L. Ortiz and Beliza Dominguez.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ignacio "Nash" Lopez Morales, Sr., son, Joe A. Morales, parents, granddaughter, Francine Elizondo and brother Benjamin Ortiz, Sr.

Norma is survived by her daughters: M. Frances Balderrama, Colorado Springs,CO, Diana Moralez, Carlsbad, Elizabeth Hopper, Las Cruces, NM and Melinda Rountree, Carlsbad; son, Ignacio "Nash" Moralez, Jr., Carlsbad; brothers, Robert Ortiz and Manuel Ortiz; sister, Ofelia Huerta; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 29, 2019
