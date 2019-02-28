|
|
Olga Castillo Florez, 65, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at BSA Hospital in Amarillo, Texas. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at Friday, March 1, at 2 p.m., at Cross Church International, 1109 W. Fox St. Carlsbad, NM with Pastor Roosevelt Armendariz officiating. Interment of cremains will follow in the "old Section" of Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM where after the family will gather to celebrate Olga's life with a Potluck reception at Loving Community Center, Loving, NM.
Olga was born in Carlsbad, NM to Jose and Maria De LA Luz Rascon Castillo on August 20, 1953. She attended Loving and Carlsbad Schools. Married her husband of 29 years, "Lucio Florez" on May 6, 1975 and subsequently began to raise their family in Dumas, Texas and most recently was making her home in Cactus, Texas. She worked in housekeeping for many years, La Tienda Thriftway in the Tortilla department, but spent most of her time being a housewife and homemaker for her family. Olga loved caring for her family especially her grandchildren. She never passed up a time to join family members in all holiday and birthday celebrations where she prided herself in cooking a meal especially her famous tacos! Olga's favorite pastime was watching T.V. especially "Little House on the Prairie". She will always be remembered for her smile, wonderful kind words to strangers. To Olga life was difficult and times where very hard, but she never let it overwhelm her as she always found the good in even the worse situations.
Olga was preceded in death by her parents; Jose and Luz Castillo, Loving, NM; Sister: Clara Castillo Ramirez, Carlsbad, NM and Husband, Lucio Florez of Carlsbad, NM.
Olga is survived by her daughters; Erica Florez Parra, Annette Marie Florez, Amy Florez of Dumas, Tx. sons; Lucio Gomez Florez Jr of Herford, Tx, Robert Castillo Florez and Steven Florez of Dumas, Tx;
Sister; Mary Olivo of Loving, NM; brothers Presiliano, (Canano) Castillo of Los Angeles, Ca, Jose (CheChe) Castillo of Loving, NM; 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 28, 2019