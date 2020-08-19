Oral Conner Nichols, Jr.
Carlsbad - Oral C. Nichols Jr., 99, passed away peacefully Monday, August 17, 2020 at Lakeview Christian Assisted Living in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Oral was born March 26, 1921 to Oral Nichols Sr. and Sammie McMillen Nichols on the family farm south of Carlsbad, NM. Upon graduation from Carlsbad High School in 1937, Oral attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles receiving his Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude, in August 1939.
In the summer of 1941, Oral went to work for the Morrison Knudsen Company which had contracts to build several military facilities in the South Pacific. Oral was assigned to the office staff supporting the construction of the airport on Wake Island and he left from San Francisco Bay on July 5, 1941. Wake Island was bombed by Japan the same morning as Pearl Harbor and fell to the Japanese on December 23, 1941. During the 14-day battle for Wake Island, Oral served as a medical assistant for surgeons in a makeshift hospital providing care for the numerous injured soldiers and civilians. Upon capture he served as a civilian POW during the next 4 years in POW internment camps in Shanghai, China and Northern Japan. He was released from Sendai POW Camp #11 on September 13, 1945. Weighing 109 pounds and with a slight fever, Oral was placed on a hospital ship for the trip home and he arrived back in San Francisco on October 9, 1945. Pursuant to the GI Bill Improvement Act of 1977, Oral was awarded military status as a Navy corpsman for his service in defending Wake Island and as a POW during WWII and received the World War II Victory Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, American Campaign Medal, and the Prisoner of War Medal.
After recuperating on the family farm in Carlsbad after WWII, Oral return to the west coast to work at various jobs using his business degree. During his time in Los Angeles he met and married his wife, Phyllis Schultz. Their honeymoon trip in 1950 was a drive back to New Mexico to assist his ailing grandfather and father in running the family farm, thus beginning a life-long career of service in the Carlsbad area. Oral was a board member for the Soil and Conservation District, a 12-year member of the Carlsbad School Board that built the Carlsbad Senior High campus, founding member of the Otis Water Users Association that built the infrastructure to bring drinking water to the rural area south of Carlsbad, founding member of the Otis Gin Association, and member of New Mexico Farm Bureau. Oral stepped down from active farming in 1976 to take over as manager of the Carlsbad Irrigation District, which controlled the waters and reservoirs of the Pecos River for the benefit of the farming community. He served in that roll until retirement in 1986. Oral received the A.J. Crawford Pioneer Award in 2006 in recognition of his service to the Carlsbad community. In 2014, at the age of 94, Oral returned to Japan for 12 days as part of the U.S. - Japan POW Reconciliation Program whose goal is to explore the history of the U.S. POW experience and ensure that it is not forgotten. During the trip Oral spoke to numerous civic groups, including Japanese college students, about his POW experience.
Oral and Phyllis had four children, Scott, Susan, Jeff and Lynne. They were very active in their children's early lives assisting with 4-H, FFA, High School Band, Choir and sports activities along with annual deer and quail hunting trips. Oral once stated, in an article for the Current Argus newspaper, that while farming was a tough life, it allowed him to spend a lot of time around his children while they were growing up and that was priceless. His children surely agree with his summation and look back fondly on those years growing up on the farm.
Oral was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, his son Scott Nichols of Carlsbad, NM, brothers Dean Nichols of Farmers Branch, TX and Kenneth Nichols of Carlsbad, NM, sisters Cozette Dunagan of Edmund, OK, and Vannie Lou Gregory of Fort Sumner, NM. Survivors include daughters, Susan Long of Boerne, TX, and Lynne Saltsman of Clifton, VA, daughter-in-law, Lillie Nichols of Carlsbad, NM, son Jeff Nichols of Southlake, TX, grandchildren: Wesley Nichols of Carlsbad, NM, Kevin Long of Boerne, TX, Sage and Ryker Saltsman of Clifton, VA, Sarah and Laura Nichols of Southlake, TX and great-grandchildren, Reagan Washburn and Randi Nichols of Carlsbad, NM, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the Landsun Homes and Lakeview Christian Home staff for their kind and loving care for Oral over the many years. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Lakeview Christian Home ( https://www.lakeviewchristian.com/charitable-giving , "In Loving Memory" link). Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Oral's life will be held at a future date due to the present Covid-19 travel restrictions. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com