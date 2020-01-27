Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Resources
More Obituaries for Orlando Madrid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orlando Madrid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orlando Madrid Obituary
Orlando Madrid

Carlsbad - Orlando Madrid, 59, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away January 23, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, followed by a vigil at 7 PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Liturgy of the Word service will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church with Deacon Tony Dominguez officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orlando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Denton-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -