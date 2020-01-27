|
|
Orlando Madrid
Carlsbad - Orlando Madrid, 59, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away January 23, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, followed by a vigil at 7 PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Liturgy of the Word service will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church with Deacon Tony Dominguez officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020