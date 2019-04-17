Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
West Funeral Home Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Franco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar M. Franco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Oscar M. Franco Obituary
Oscar M. Franco

Carlsbad - Oscar Madrid Franco, 56, of Ortega St., Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Lakeview Christian Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the West Funeral Home Chapel, with Oscar G. Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. on Thursday at West Funeral Home. You can view full obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.