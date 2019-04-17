|
Oscar M. Franco
Carlsbad - Oscar Madrid Franco, 56, of Ortega St., Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Lakeview Christian Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the West Funeral Home Chapel, with Oscar G. Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. on Thursday at West Funeral Home. You can view full obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 17, 2019