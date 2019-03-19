|
Pat Wilcox
Carlsbad - Pat Wilcox, 73, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home. Pat was born on August 7, 1945, in Seminole, TX to Lawrence and Alta Mae Scogin. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Charlotte. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jim Wilcox of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Tammy Mathis and husband, Donn Lynn of Lubbock, TX; son, Jim Wilcox, Jr. of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Nikki Reyes and husband, David of Lubbock, TX; eight grandchildren: Stephen Mathis, Mandy Mathis, Wendy Ballard and husband Mitchell, Trevor Mathis, Kelby Mathis and fiancé, Penny, Garret Reyes, Ross Reyes, and Riley Reyes; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Reverend Tommy Lawson officiating. Following, cremation will take place. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 19, 2019