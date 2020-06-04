Patricia Ann (Lassiter) Hammett
Carlsbad - Patricia Ann Hammett, 86, of Farris St., passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home. Cremation has taken place and Committal service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Carlsbad Cemetery (old section) with Sam Plumlee of Hillcrest Baptist Church officiating.
Patricia was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on December 26, 1933 to Ray C. and Eunice (Smith) Tillerson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Alton" Lassiter in 1975; 2nd husband, William "Bill" Hammett; son, Randy Lassiter; grandson, Marcus "Bucky" Lassiter and her parents.
Patricia is survived by her son, Ricky Lassiter of Queen, NM; daughter, Twillia Lassiter of Sweetwater, TX, brother, Jimmy Tillerson of San Antonio, TX; 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.