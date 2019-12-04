|
|
Patricia Carol Smith Redick and Seth Redick
Patricia Carol Smith Redick passed away on November 27, 2019 at the age of 64, and was followed in death by her son, Seth Redick, age 38. Visitation for Patricia will be 5 PM - 7 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services for Patricia and Seth will be held at 2 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Oasis Christian Fellowship. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019