Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Redick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Carol Smith Redick And Seth Redick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Carol Smith Redick And Seth Redick Obituary
Patricia Carol Smith Redick and Seth Redick

Patricia Carol Smith Redick passed away on November 27, 2019 at the age of 64, and was followed in death by her son, Seth Redick, age 38. Visitation for Patricia will be 5 PM - 7 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services for Patricia and Seth will be held at 2 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Oasis Christian Fellowship. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Denton-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -