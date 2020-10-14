Paul Bernard St. Onge



Muskegon, MI - Paul Bernard St.Onge passed away at the age of 95 in the early morning, October 2, 2020 at the Chestnut Fields Memory Care facility in Muskegon, Michigan.



Paul was born March of 1925 in Marquette, Michigan to parents David J. and Netty (Berry) St.Onge. Paul joined the Army after graduating high school the summer of 1943. He married his high school sweetheart, Pearl Johnson in March 1944, prior to shipping out to serve in WW II in the Philippines. Paul was Honorably Discharged as a Technician Fifth Grade with the 779th Tank Battalion in 1946. After returning home, Paul and Pearl moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico due to Pearl's poor health. Pearl ultimately succumbed to her disease in 1954.



Paul married Nora Knight in June of 1955 in Carlsbad. At this time, Paul began a long, successful career with International Minerals & Chemical Corporation starting out as a laborer loading bags of Potash on railcars to retiring as a Product Transportation Director in the company's head office in Skokie, Illinois. Paul retired from IMC after 32 years of service and took on the role as a product transportation consultant with the Port of Los Angeles for another 10 years. Paul enjoyed doing home improvement projects, fishing and spending time with his friends and family.



Paul is survived by his 2 stepsons, Court (Carol) Manns and Jon (Carma) Manns; his Son-in-law, Jim Mullen; his grandchildren, Paul Manns (Stephanie), Whitney Manns, Jeff Manns (Rebecca), Collin Manns, Cheston Manns, Catherine Manns, Kim (Mike) McCoy, Tracy (Matt) Izor and Christopher Mullen; 4 great-grandchildren, Parker, Oliver, Maeve and Leland, and nieces Allison (John) Sexson, Sheridan (Lynn) Curtis. In addition to his parents, his wife, Nora; his daughter, Cynthia; his sister, Mary St.Onge and brothers, Henry, Edward, Arthur, and Leonard St.Onge preceded Paul in death.



A memorial service will be held at Church of the Good Shepherd, Vancouver, WA, Paul's church at a later date, followed by a burial service in Indianapolis, Indiana.









