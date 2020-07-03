1/1
Pedro B. "Pete" Parraz
Pedro B. "Pete" Parraz

Carlsbad - Pedro "Pete" Parraz passed from this life in his home at 1102 W. Greene St., during the early morning hours on June 30, 2020. He had just turned 93 the day before. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will take place at a later date.

Pete was born on June 29, 1927 in Loving, New Mexico to Serapio and Maria (Bejarano) Parraz. Pete farmed as a young man and later learned the concrete trade where he became a concrete contractor in the early 60's till his retirement. After retirement, Pete enjoyed gardening, especially growing his own green chili and jalapenos. He often tended to 2 and occasionally, 3 gardens at one time, where he enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends and oftentimes sold them at the local Farmer's Market. Pete had many friends and enjoyed their company through frequent visits.

Pete was married to Felis (Campos) Parraz on May 12, 1951 and they lived their life together in Carlsbad for over 69 years. They had 6 children; 5 boys and 1 girl.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sallie Oney, son, Robert Parraz, parents, brothers: Santos, Gilbert, Adon, Efrain, Alifonso and Frank Parraz; sisters: Trine Chavez, Estella Olivas, Pauline Parraz, Genoveva Parraz and Elvira Hernandez.

Pete leaves behind his wife, Felis, and sons Epi (Lina), Sam (Corine), Rick (Leslie) and Edward (Nancie), Felix Munoz (Adela) and son-in-law, John Oney, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other family members and many beloved friends. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
