|
|
Peggy Lou Brown Tucker, 66, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 in Gardendale, TX.
Peggy was born on October 18, 1952 in Tucson, AZ to Allen and Lena (Evans) Brown. She moved to Carlsbad in 1975 and worked at Albertsons for many years. She ran Canyon Street Storage for several years before becoming a reflexology/massage therapist.
Her greatest love was being around her children and grandchildren. One of her loves was watching her son-in-law race. She was an avid fan of NASCAR racing. She loved to sew and bake. She was always baking for her many clients, friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Allen Brown and nephew, Taylor Brown.
She is survived by her daughter Jacqualine Louise Armstrong and husband Roger Merle of Gardendale, TX; grandchildren (all of Carlsbad): Jordynn Sears, Paxton Sears, Brianna Armstrong, Chimene Wright and husband Jake; great-grandchildren (all of Carlsbad): Roger Mason Tardy, Gracie Lou Bevan and Richard Dunn Wright; mother, Lena Brown of Tucson, AZ; brothers: Larry Brown and wife Kelli of Queen Creek, AZ, Keith Brown and wife Kelleen of Orem, UT, Ron Brown and wife Carrie of Tucson, AZ; sisters: Shana Hardy and husband Bruce of Avondale, PA, Kelly Yates (Don Owen) of Carlsbad; nephews: Zac Brown, Chad Hardy, Bret Hardy, Dallin Hardy, Dustin Brown, Levi Yates, Luke Yates, Derek Brown, Keaton Brown and Chandler Brown; nieces: Robyn Dunham, Wendi Fournier, Laine Brown, Melissa Campbell, Lindsey Reese and Emily Brown; in-laws Gary Don and Amanda Kenney, Gardendale, TX; near and dear chosen family (all of Carlsbad): Richard Tucker, Missy Heath, Stephenie Gonzalez, Delma and Julian Mendez; numerous great nieces and nephews.
Upon her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 3 to May 5, 2019