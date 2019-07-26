|
Perry Denton
Carlsbad - Perry Denton, 91, of N. Halagueno, Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Lakeview Christian Home.
Family will receive friends and extended family from 4 PM - 7 PM, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Private services will be held. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Perry Denton was born October 8, 1927 in Fort Worth, Texas to Loyd and Sarah (Bunch) Denton. He moved to Stanley, New Mexico as a child and graduated from Stanley High School. Perry served his country in the U.S. Navy. He met Betty Senter while at UNM and they married June 19, 1950 in Albuquerque. Perry graduated from Dallas Institute of Funeral Service. They lived in El Paso, Texas before moving to Carlsbad in 1963 to buy Carpenter Funeral Home. Together, Perry and Betty owned and operated Denton Funeral Home over 29 years, retiring in 1992. He was very active in numerous civic organizations including Gideons International for several decades and National Parks Advisor for several years. Perry helped in pioneering Search and Rescue and spent retirement years with Campers on Mission and Cavemen Sams. He served as Deacon at First Baptist Church for over 50 years. Perry was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 67 years, Betty Denton; son, Gerald Denton and several siblings.
Survivors are his sons: Lyndon Denton and wife, Kimmie of Tucson, Arizona, Norman Denton and wife, Sherrie of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Lindsay Schlotterbeck and husband, David, Tiffany Garcia and husband, Jose, Dustin Denton and wife, Ashley; great-grandchildren: Brilei Fisher, Madison Denton, Sailor Denton; sisters: Nell Bennett of Phoenix, AZ and Betty Johnson of Dallas, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 26, 2019