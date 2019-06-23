|
Perry Lee Sullivan, Sr.
Tucson - Perry Lee Sullivan, Sr., 78, former resident, lost his battle with dementia and returned to his Lord on June 18, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Visitation will be 5 PM-7 PM, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 AM, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Fox and Lake Church of Christ with Dr. James Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM.
Perry Lee Sullivan, Sr. was born on March 29, 1941, near Meridian, Texas. His family moved to Carlsbad, NM when he was 5 years old. He was a 1959 graduate of Carlsbad High School. Perry worked for PCA and Southwest Potash Co before moving to San Manuel, Arizona in 1971. He worked as a welder & certified boilermaker for Magma Copper for over 28 years. Perry was a jack-of-all-trades, helping family and friends as car mechanic, carpenter, electrician, plumber, and many other hats. He was an active member of the Church of Christ all of his life. Perry enjoyed growing a garden, playing Chinese checkers, playing games on his computer and going to the White Mountains in their motorhome. He also loved coming back to Carlsbad to visit with the family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Jackie Elaine, his daughter Yvonda and his son Perry Jr. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Ilda and Mack Sullivan, his brothers, Eugene, James, and Donald, and his sisters, Mildred Shoemaker and baby Ilda Mae Sullivan.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 23, 2019