Peter "Pete" L. Subia
El Paso, TX - Peter "Pete" L. Subia, 74, of 6th St., Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Providence Memorial Hospital in El Paso, TX. Liturgy Outside Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at West Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Tony Dominguez of San Jose Catholic Church officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a Prayer Vigil at West Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Facial coverings are required at all services.
Peter Lara Subia was born in Artesia, NM on May 19, 1946 to Pedro and Carolina (Lara) Subia.
He worked for several years as a Clerk at both Furr's and Safeway Supermarkets, where he met and enjoyed interacting with many people in the community. If you went to Furr's, you knew Pete. He loved everyone he encountered.
Pete enjoyed music and was host of his own "Cruzin the Oldies with Pete" radio show, that aired on Sunday's on KPZE Radio. He had countless listeners all over the country. He was known for his phrases, "Oh My God", "Drinking the Holy Water", "Dancing with the broom", "They're having a cookout and they don't even invite" and "Mira No Mas".
Pete also enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, attending sporting events cheering or coaching his children and grandchildren. Also, he enjoyed having Helen taking him for a ride in his "Mr. Big Stuff" Ruby Red Ford F-150.
He was preceded in death by parents, sister, Andrea Porras of California and brother, Tony Subia of Carlsbad.
Pete is survived by his longtime companion his "Hun" Helen Cota of Carlsbad; son, Pete Subia of Midland, TX; daughters, Arlene and husband Gregorio Aguilar, Lorene Subia and David Perez and Gina Subia all of Carlsbad; sisters: Elia Hernandez of California and Betty Ybarra of Carlsbad; 7 Grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews and extended family.
Pallbearers: Sabino Calvillo, Jr., Rodney Subia Chavez, Gregory Subia, Gilberto Subia, Gregorio Aguilar and David Perez. Honorary Pallbearers: Megan Hernandez and Michael Ybarra. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com