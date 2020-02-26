|
|
Phillip L. Wade
Carlsbad - In the early morning hours of Friday February 21. Phillip, formerly of Carlsbad, New Mexico flew on his heavenly wings from this earth to his greater reward surrounded by his family. Phil was 72 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Rushing Wade and two daughters: Renee Wade of Manassas, VA and Michelle Wade of New Orleans, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Edith Schrock Wade. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in Phil's memory to the American Diabetes Association. Cards may be sent to 9254 Kristy Dr Manassas Park, VA 20111.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020