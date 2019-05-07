|
Pilar Munoz Navarrete, Jr.
Carlsbad - Pilar Munoz Navarrete Jr., 92 of Normandy St. Carlsbad, NM passed away peacefully, Friday, May 3, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family. Pilar was born on September 17, 1926 in Ft. Stockton, TX to Pilar Navarrete Sr. and Paula Munoz Navarrete. He grew up in Carlsbad and attended school. Pilar married Petra Aguilar Guerrero on January 9, 1955 in Artesia, NM and they had four children. In his early years Pilar loved to play both hardball and softball and went to many tournaments. He started working at Bryan's Grocery store sweeping and stocking groceries and took an interest in watching the butchers cut meat. He was trained and became a butcher in his early 20s and was admitted to the Meat Cutters and Butcher Workmanship in 1946. He worked at many grocery stores throughout his career some being Tooties, Safeway, Piggly Wiggly, Brown's and Furr's. Pilar had a talent for art and painting; he painted many oil paintings in the early to late 50s. He also enjoyed painting windows during the holidays for many local businesses and did that for many years. Pilar started bowling in the early 60s, was a high average bowler and went to many bowling tournaments in his career. Pilar was a longtime member of the San Jose Catholic Church. He also was a member of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed meeting his friends there. Pilar also served in the US Army. "How about them Cowboys" was his favorite saying during football season and John Wayne was his other favorite cowboy. Pilar always loved seeing and spending time with his grandchildren, one thing they will never forget is his creative breakfast of eggs, wieners, and beans rolled up into a burrito. He will truly be missed and remembered always. Pilar was preceded in death by his father, Pilar Sr.; mother, Paula Munoz Navarrete; step-mother, Alicia Navarrete; step-brother, Alfredo Armijo; and great-granddaughter, Kaitlynn Pettus.
Pilar is survived by his wife, Petra Navarrete, of Carlsbad; daughter, Helen Pettus and husband Herbert of Carlsbad; son, Martin Navarrete and wife, Otilia of Carlsbad; son Pilar Navarrete III and wife Yolanda of Carlsbad; and daughter, Patricia Nichols and husband, Perry of Carlsbad; ten grandchildren: Heather Pride, April Pettus and husband Christopher, Emmanuel Pride, Marcus Navarrete, Megan Navarrete, Ryan Nichols and companion Tina, Jeremy Nichols and Joshua Navarrete all of Carlsbad, Scott Pettus and wife Marty of Sneads Ferry, NC and Keely Lott and husband Marcus of Hobbs, NM; great-grandchildren: Abigail Pride, Tristan Pettus, Kasen Pettus, Emmanuel Pride, Jr, all of Carlsbad, NM, Zackary Lott, of Hobbs, NM, Makenzie Pettus and Mickale Pettus of Sneads Ferry, NC; brothers: Raul, David Navarrete and wife Delia; and his sister Elva Hensley all of Carlsbad; sister-in-law, Socorro Ramirez and husband Santiago of Albuquerque, NM; brothers-in-law, Felipe Guerrero and wife Elodia, of Artesia, NM and Orlando Guerrero and wife Christina of Centennial, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Denton Wood Funeral Home from 3 PM to 5 PM. Rosary will be at 7 PM at San Jose Catholic Church. The funeral mass will be 10 AM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at San Jose Catholic Church. A private burial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 7, 2019