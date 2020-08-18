Quata Joyce Bryant
Carlsbad - Quata Joyce Bryant, 92, of West Pierce Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lakeview Christian Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Associate Pastor, Kevin Pence officiating assisted by Minister, Terry McKean of Lakeview Christian Home. Private Interment will follow. There is no visitation.
Quata Joyce Campbell was born on July 24, 1928 in Ft. Sumner, NM to Lyman J. and Ottis Dooley Campbell.
The family moved to Carlsbad before her third birthday and opened Campbell's Grocery in 1931.
Quata grew up in Carlsbad, and attended school graduating in 1946. She then attended Eastern New Mexico College before it was a university. After college she taught kindergarten for ten years. Quata married George L. Bryant on November 14, 1948 in Carlsbad. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Jay Michael Chiri.
Quata was active in the Credit Unions across the state. She worked along side her husband for many years in D.S.P. Federal Credit Union from it's founding in 1955 until 1995. She served on the Board of Directors of the New Mexico Credit Unions League in Albuquerque receiving a service watch in 1989, a trophy for volunteerism in 1990, and the Ed Quibell Outstanding Accomplishments in Volunteerism Award in 1991 at which time she was inducted into the NMCU League Hall of Fame. Quata was a member of the First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Janie Bryant of Ruidoso, NM and Susie and husband, John Chiri of Ninilchik , AK; grandchildren: Dawn Hawk, Jeffrey Mullins and Stacy Chiri and 3 great-grandchilden. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com