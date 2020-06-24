Ralph E. Olivas
Carlsbad - Ralph E. Olivas, 57, of E. Church Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away June 20, 2020 at his home. Cremation will take place and a memorial service is scheduled for 10 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Calvary Assembly of God Church with Pastor Phillip Price officiating.
Ralph was born November 23, 1962 in Truth or Consequences, NM to Socorro and Jennie (Gutierrez) Olivas. He graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1981. Ralph attended Western New Mexico University and later graduated from Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado with a degree in sports medicine. He married Leah Miller in September of 1998. Ralph ran the NAPA parts store in T or C and also worked as youth minister at Full Gospel Tabernacle. They moved to Carlsbad in 2007 where Ralph began work as a youth minister at First Assembly of God Church. He went to work for Gregory Rockhouse Ranch in 2011. Ralph continued to work for Select Energy Services in various areas until recently when he started Tres Rojas LLC. He enjoyed working in the yard, taking care of his roses an adored his pets. Ralph was an active member at Calvary Assembly of God Church. He volunteered with Lifehouse, Faith, Hope and Love, Carlsbad MainStreet and various other community organizations. Ralph left a legacy of service to his community, friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece.
Survivors are his wife, Leah Olivas; brothers: Robert Olivas and wife, June, Ruben Olivas and wife, Ida and Gary Nuañez and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.