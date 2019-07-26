Services
Family Services Funeral Parlor & Crematory
911 Tommy Thompson Blvd
Kermit, TX 79745
(432) 586-9003
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Ralph "Raymond" Wildman


1946 - 2019
Ralph "Raymond" Wildman Obituary
Odessa - Ralph "Raymond" Wildman, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Odessa. Raymond was born on October 16, 1946 to Ralph Sr. and Imogene (Metcalf) Wildman in Monahans, TX. He married Brenda Darlene Fitzgerald on December 31, 1999 and they spent 11 wonderful years together before she passed in 2010.

Raymond was very active with the American Legion, Sons of the Legion, VFW, VA Hospital, and was a past commander of the Legion. He enjoyed going to VA conventions and helping s. He will be dearly missed.

Raymond is survived by his son: Clint Wildman of Carlsbad, NM; daughters: Kelly Wildman and Erica Wildman-Hinojos, both of Carlsbad, NM; sisters: Donna Howarton of Odessa, TX and Linda Smith and husband Walt of Union City, TN; grandchildren: James Goff, Houston Gill, and Nicholas Wildman, all of Carlsbad, NM.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph and Imogene Wildman; wife: Brenda Wildman; and son-in-law: Jacob Hinojos.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Family Services Funeral Chapel with Brother Ed Simmons officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Kermit cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Joe Mitchell, Clint Wildman, Nick Wildman, Houston Gill, Allan Haley, and Allan Sparks. Honorary pallbearers are: James (Jim) Peek, Billy Hopper, Harlan Hopper, and Donny Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to s.

Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family at www.fs-fp.com.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 26, 2019
