Randall Ray "Randy" Self
Randall "Randy" Ray Self

Carlsbad, NM - Randall "Randy" Self, 63, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, peacefully went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was at home and surrounded by loved ones and his caregivers from Encompass Hospice. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. A memorial service celebrating his dry humor and quirky life will be announced at a later date. View obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
