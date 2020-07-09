Randall "Randy" Ray Self
Carlsbad, NM - Randall "Randy" Self, 63, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, peacefully went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was at home and surrounded by loved ones and his caregivers from Encompass Hospice. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. A memorial service celebrating his dry humor and quirky life will be announced at a later date. View obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com