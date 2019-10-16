|
|
Ray Bradshaw
Carlsbad - Ray Bradshaw, 87, of Crabb Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be 4 PM - 6 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 PM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Church of God of Prophecy, 509 N. 11th Street, with Tony Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard will provide military honors.
Ray was born January 14, 1932 in Wayne County, NC to Roscoe James and Lela Pearl (Newell) Bradshaw. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Ray married Goldie Aschbacher June 24, 1956 in Elida, NM. They made their home in Carlsbad in 1956 where Ray began his long-time career in the grocery business. He worked as produce manager with Safeway and later Furr's, retiring after 38 years. Ray pastored the local Church of God of Prophecy 35 years. He also built several homes and remodeled many throughout the years. Ray loved his family, loved life and loved living but most of all he loved the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Caroline Bradshaw; brothers, Jimmy, Roscoe and Jack Bradshaw; sisters: Shirley Bradshaw and Pearl Langston and son-in-law, Jim Estrada.
Survivors are his wife, Goldie Bradshaw of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Pearlene Estrada of Carlsbad, NM; son, Eddie Bradshaw and wife, Betsy of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Brittany Bradshaw of Keller, Texas, Courtney Johnson and husband, Kolby, and Trinity and Malik of Keller, Texas, Dalton Bradshaw of Fayetteville, Arkansas; extended family: Amanda Milliken and husband, Jarred and Breckon, Jacob Laird and wife, Sara and Makayla and Katie; great-granddaughter, Jacie Estrada; brothers: Wayne Bradshaw of Wilmington, NC, John Bradshaw of Goldsboro, NC; sisters: Bobbie Walker of Goldsboro, NC and Carol Davis of Goldsboro, NC and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Pallbearers are Dalton Bradshaw, Eddie Bradshaw, Kolby Johnson, Wayland Bradshaw, J.W. Bradshaw and Jacob Laird. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019