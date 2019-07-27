|
Raymond D. Johnson, Sr.
Carlsbad - Raymond D. Johnson, Sr. of Carlsbad, NM passed away July 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by both parents, and six siblings. Raymond is survived by his three children: Michealle Bell, Raymond Johnson, Jr., and Sharina Little; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be at 6 PM Sat., July 27, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 27, 2019