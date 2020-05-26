|
Rene' Sheri' Marshall-Haeber
Sandia - Rene' Sheri' Marshall-Haeber of Sandia, TX, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Saturday, May 23, 2020, following a long illness. She was 66.
Rene' was born in Carlsbad, NM to Homer Leon "Curly" and Capitola (Knapp) Marshall on June 16, 1953. She was one of nine children and after graduating from Carlsbad High School in 1971, she followed her only sister to the "big city" of Wichita Falls, TX where she discovered that the mesquite "bushes" grew into "trees" when not deprived by the NM climate.
Like those mesquite bushes, Rene' would flourish in Texas. She worked for the Eddy County District Attorney's office as a high school student and then as a Civil Service Procurement Clerk and Contract Secretary for the Department of Defense at Edwards AFB in California before making South Texas her permanent home. By 1982, she became the first woman to serve as Court Manager to the first woman elected as district judge in Nueces County, the Honorable Rene Haas. They would continue working together over the next decade.
In 1998, Rene' became City Clerk for the City of Alice. In 2010, the commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Rene' as the Civil Service Director of the City of Alice Firefighters and Police Officers Civil Service Commission. In 2015, Rene' was appointed as Interim City Manager until the City Council could fill the vacancy. She first retired in 2017 only to be recalled and asked to resume her role as City Clerk for a few months before she made her retirement permanent in 2018.
Rene' is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Roland "Roddy" E. Haeber who will miss her dearly, as will her daughters: Michele Sheri' Anderson and her boyfriend Steven LeBlanc of Austin, Texas; and, Mitzi Haeber of Dallas, Texas; together with her son, David William Anderson and his wife Shannan of Corpus Christi, Texas. She is survived by five grandchildren: her granddaughters, Brittany Eichler and MacKenzie Anderson; and her grandsons, Sebastian Eichler, Austin Eichler and William Anderson, all of whom she loved to the moon and back.
Rene' is also survived by five brothers: John Pepper and his wife, Lucille from Texas; Donnie Marshall of Iowa Park, Texas; Richard Marshall and his wife Joann of Carlsbad, New Mexico; Ron Marshall of Carlsbad, New Mexico; Roland Marshall of San Antonio, Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Rene' was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Beverly Reid of Oklahoma; her brother, Dale Stowe of Chama, NM who is survived by his wife Doris Stowe; and her brother, Randall Marshall of New Braunfels, TX.
Visitation will begin at 10:00am, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, TX. Funeral Services will follow at the Sandia Cemetery in Sandia, TX.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 26 to May 28, 2020