Carlsbad - Ricardo Trujillo, 58, of S. 8th Street, passed away September 22, 2020 at his home. Ricardo was born on July 16, 1962, in Lovington, NM to Solomon and Santos Trujillo.
Cremation has taken place, and a graveside service is scheduled for 2 PM Friday, October 2, 2020, at Santa Catarina Cemetery with Rev. Floyd Fisher officiating.
Ricardo was a man of faith, always putting others first. He loved spending time with his family, and had a servant's heart. With his skills of carpentry, he started his own business, Sonlight, which he had for many years. Once after a bad hurricane, he went down to Florida to help rebuilding houses, giving back to those in need. Ricardo also had a great voice, and loved to sing, and was also an avid reader. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Ricardo was preceded in death by his father, Solomon Trujillo; mother, Santos Trujillo; brothers: Solomon Trujillo, Jr. and Alvarado Trujillo.
Ricardo is survived by his wife, Majorie Trujillo of St. Louis, MO; daughters: Allyssia Warren and Allie Chapel, both of St. Louis, MO; siblings: Paul Trujillo and wife, Mary of Carlsbad, NM, Teresa Trujillo and husband, Bob Herko of Center, CO, Edward Trujillo of Salt Lake City, UT, Juanita Trujillo of Carlsbad, NM; and numerous nieces and nephews.
