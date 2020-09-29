1/1
Ricardo Trujillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricardo Trujillo

Carlsbad - Ricardo Trujillo, 58, of S. 8th Street, passed away September 22, 2020 at his home. Ricardo was born on July 16, 1962, in Lovington, NM to Solomon and Santos Trujillo.

Cremation has taken place, and a graveside service is scheduled for 2 PM Friday, October 2, 2020, at Santa Catarina Cemetery with Rev. Floyd Fisher officiating.

Ricardo was a man of faith, always putting others first. He loved spending time with his family, and had a servant's heart. With his skills of carpentry, he started his own business, Sonlight, which he had for many years. Once after a bad hurricane, he went down to Florida to help rebuilding houses, giving back to those in need. Ricardo also had a great voice, and loved to sing, and was also an avid reader. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Ricardo was preceded in death by his father, Solomon Trujillo; mother, Santos Trujillo; brothers: Solomon Trujillo, Jr. and Alvarado Trujillo.

Ricardo is survived by his wife, Majorie Trujillo of St. Louis, MO; daughters: Allyssia Warren and Allie Chapel, both of St. Louis, MO; siblings: Paul Trujillo and wife, Mary of Carlsbad, NM, Teresa Trujillo and husband, Bob Herko of Center, CO, Edward Trujillo of Salt Lake City, UT, Juanita Trujillo of Carlsbad, NM; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CurrentArgus.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved