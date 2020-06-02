Rita Sapien
1948 - 2020
Rita Sapien

Carlsbad - RITA R. SAPIEN, age 71, entered eternal life on May 29, 2020. Rita was born September 21, 1948 in Artesia to Luis and Juliana Rodriguez. She spent most of her working life as an Instructional Assistant for the Carlsbad Public Schools. Rita was also a practicing catholic and a member of St. Genevieve's Church.

Those left to mourn her loss are her son, Eli Sapien and wife Lilly, daughter, Rhonda Sapien of Las Cruces. Two sisters, Isis Contreras and Rachel Sapien of Carlsbad. And a grandchild Dante Sapien.

Rita was preceded in death by her Husband Eleuterio Sapien.

At Rita's request cremation will take place.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222.






Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
