Robert S. Kearns
Carlsbad - Robert S. Kearns, 91, of S. Country Club Circle, Carlsbad, NM, passed away January 6, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church. Cremation has taken place and interment will be at the First Presbyterian Church columbarium. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bob was born to Thomas Theodore Kearns and Lois (Stevens) Kearns July 15, 1928 in Denver, CO. As a boy he moved to Carlsbad with his family, graduating 3rd in the class of 125 in 1946. Bob continued his education at Stanford University for a short time. Bob was drafted into the US Army and returned to Carlsbad after being honorably discharged. He later returned to school and received an engineering degree from Texas Tech University in 1962. Bob went to work for IMC upon returning to Carlsbad. He married Sherry February 14, 1964 at the First Presbyterian Church. During Bob's long career in the potash mines he also worked for Southwest Potash and eventually retired with AMAX in 1985. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Gwendolyn Kearns.
Survivors are his wife, Sherry Kearns; son, Jeff Kearns and husband Frank Tadeo; daughters, Betsy Bergstrom and husband George and Peggy Kearns; grandchildren, Katie Yeager and Heather Bergstrom; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Yeager and McKenna Yeager. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020