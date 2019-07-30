|
|
Robert "Bob" W. Bushman
Carlsbad - Robert "Bob" W. Bushman, 85, of Mission Ave., passed away July 27, 2019, at Carlsbad Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Tarvin officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Bob was born on July 27, 1934, in Henryetta, OK to Robert and Lucille Bushman. After graduating from Henryetta High School and finishing some college, he joined the United States Marines and served his country from 1953 to 1956. Later, he married Glenda Walker Neely in March of 1991. Bob started his career as a mechanic at Duval in 1951, and continued working there for 38 years until retirement. He was a member of Central Christian Church. Bob was also a Ford man through and through, and he made sure everyone around him knew that. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, racing stock cars, spoiling his dog Hannah, spending lots of time at Lake Fork in Texas, eating breakfast at Connie's Place, and all of his great friends he made at the lake. Bob was a kind and loving person who valued spending quality time with his family. He will always be remembered and never forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one great-grandchild.
Bob is survived by his wife, Glenda Bushman of Carlsbad, NM; sons: Gerald and wife, Debbie of Roswell, NM, James Bushman, Sr. and wife, Akko of Littleton, CO, Vernon Neely and wife, Karla of Irving, TX, David Neely and wife, Olga of Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 30, 2019