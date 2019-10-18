|
|
Roberta Kirkes McCray
Carlsbad - Roberta Kirkes McCray, 99, of W. Cherry Lane, Carlsbad, NM, went peacefully to be with the Lord October 15, 2019 at Goodlife Assisted Living. Visitation will be 6 PM - 8 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Ryan officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Park.
Roberta McCray was born March 22, 1920 in Lake Arthur, NM to Robert and Ocean Wave (Murphy) Bailey. She was a cook at IMC Potash Mines cafeteria and worked at Otis and Pate schools as the nutrition service manager. She also worked as the pastry chef at Carlsbad High School until retiring. Roberta's family donated the land for Hillcrest Baptist Church where she was a lifetime member. Her loves in life were family, friends, the Lord and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Horace Dawson Kirkes, Leon Vannatter and Ted McCray; siblings: Joe Bailey, Harvey Newton, Herbert Newton, Burns Newton, Ruth Newton; sons-in-law: Charles Thomas and Bill White; great-grandchildren: Tiffany Patterson, Colton Burden and Tristan Burden.
Survivors are her daughters: Ruth Janell White of Carlsbad, NM and Mary Ann Bannister and husband, Garry of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Dean Thomas and wife, Frances, Lori Cummings, Danette Harvill and husband, Joe, Mike Bannister and wife, Celeste, Jody Bannister and wife, Rhonda, Todd Bannister and wife, Darla and Dayna Burden; great-grandchildren: Deanna Allen and Brandon, Janell Mellish and Shane, Cody Thomas and Tiffany, Austin Cummings and Ashley, Ryan Cummings and Sammie, Charlie Cummings, Chad Hill and Mary, Joseph Harvill and Leigh, Paul Harvill and Maggie, Jonathan Harvill and Meg, Taisha Patterson and Jason, Tanna Meyer and Chase, Grant Harvill, Kaitlin Sikes and Spencer King, Daniel Bannister and Shara, Matt Bannister and Francisca, Demi Bannister and Joseph, Gary Waddle and Valarie, Tamara Short and Rustin, Amanda Waddle and Michael, Tessa Schalk and Matt, Christian Bannister, Tyler Knight and Ashley and Jason Knight and Ashley and 30 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Cody Thomas, Austin Cummings, Grant Harvill, Daniel Bannister, Matt Bannister, Gary Waddle, Christian Bannister, Tyler Knight and Jason Knight.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Oct. 18, 2019