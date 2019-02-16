|
|
Roberto Armendariz Rodriguez, 71, of King RD, Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center. Liturgy of the word service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Deacon Antonio Dominguez officiating. Interment will follow at the Loving Cemetery in Loving, NM. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday and continue up to the start of the Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. (Mon.) at West Funeral Home.
Roberto Armendariz Rodriguez was born on June 7, 1947 in Las Varas, Saucillo, Chihuahua, Mexico to Gregorio and Natividad (Rodriguez) Armendariz.
He enjoyed working and making a living on his farm. He loved just being at home, spending time with his family and had no problem bossing all of them around. He also liked to go shopping with his youngest grandson, followed by a trip to Subway for a bite to eat.
Roberto is survived by his wife Rosa Maria (Rodriguez) Armendariz of the family home; his mother Natividad; his children and grandchildren as well as several siblings and extended family members. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 16, 2019