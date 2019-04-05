Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
West Funeral Home
Vigil
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Catholic Church
1002 S. DeBaca St.
Carlsbad, NM
Liturgy
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
San Jose Catholic Church
1002 S. DeBaca St.
Carlsbad, NM
Roberto M. "Beto" Quinonez


Roberto M. "Beto" Quinonez Obituary
Roberto M. "Beto" Quinonez

Lubbock, TX - Roberto M. "Beto" Quinonez, 69, of Malaga, NM, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. Funeral Liturgy service, officiated by Deacon Tony Dominguez, will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Santa Catarina Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m., Sunday at West Funeral Home, followed by a Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. at San Jose Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 5, 2019
