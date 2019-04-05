|
|
Roberto M. "Beto" Quinonez
Lubbock, TX - Roberto M. "Beto" Quinonez, 69, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. Funeral Liturgy service, officiated by Deacon Tony Dominguez, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Santa Catarina Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. on Sunday at West Funeral Home, followed by a Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. at San Jose Catholic Church.
Beto was born July 22, 1949 to Rafael and Guadalupe (Moralez) Quinonez and was a lifelong resident of Malaga, NM. Beto attended school in his beloved Malaga and proudly proclaimed to be a Malaga Tiger.
Beto worked in the Malaga cotton gin in his younger years and then was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968 where he served basic training in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, Fort Ord, California and finally Ft. Bliss Texas from where he was sent to complete a tour in Vietnam with the 20th Engineer Brigade from 1969-1970. Though he rarely spoke of his time in Vietnam, he was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. After serving in the U.S. Army, his lifelong dream was to travel to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Memorial in person. He realized his dream in 2012 when he was able to take a cross country trip to the nation's capital and walk the sacred grounds of his brave comrades, both at the Vietnam Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. It was his ultimate honor to pay homage to all his brothers in arms. Beto was a member of the local VFW 8703, and the American Legion Post #7.
After serving in the military, Beto came back to Malaga and worked at International Mineral Chemical Corporation (IMCC)/Mosaic. He retired from Mosaic in 2009, after 30 years of employment.
Beto truly enjoyed his retirement and had a passion for all sports. He was the ultimate Dallas Cowboy fan. He was fortunate to have traveled to many sporting events with his friends, nieces and nephews and attended several baseball games, including two World Series, basketball games and also countless Dallas Cowboy games, including a game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He especially enjoyed spending his time with his friends and family.
Beto was a lifelong member of Cristo Rey Parish in Malaga. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rafael and Guadalupe Quinonez; brothers, Rafael (Fito), Ramon, Rey and Gilbert Quinonez, also brothers-in-law Poli Franco and Ramon Ramirez.
Beto is survived by his sisters, Meli Franco, Maria Hernandez (Pablo), Martha Vasquez (Frank), Margaret Ramirez, Cuca Lopez (Ramon), and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Sam Vasquez, Ralph Vasquez, Moe Molinar, Manuel Mendoza, Roy Calderon, Ramon Lopez, Jr. and Joe Ramirez.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the VFW or American Legion, c/o Beto's memory. Beto, you will be missed by so many. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019