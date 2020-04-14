|
Rodolfo "Rudy" A. Dominguez
Albuquerque, NM - Rodolfo "Rudy" Armendarez Dominguez, 65, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away Easter morning in Albuquerque, NM, after a long-term battle with diabetes and heart disease.
Rudy was born September 1, 1954 in Carlsbad, NM, to Julian and Dominga (Armendarez) Dominguez. He was a life-long member of San José Catholic Church. He graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1971. After graduation he worked in the local potash mines, from which he retired. After retirement from the mining industry, Rudy continued to work in construction out-of-state and locally as a heavy equipment operator.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Julian "Junior" Dominguez, sister, Maria Luisa Carrasco, infant son, Rudy Dominguez, Jr., and his parents.
Rudy is survived by his sons, Chris Dominguez of Carlsbad, NM and Zenas Dominguez of Odessa, TX, brother, Deacon Tony Dominguez (and Diane), sister, Olga Dominguez (and Cipriano Anaya), all of Carlsbad, brother-in-law, Manuel "Chito" Carrasco, four grandchildren, three nephews, one niece, and many cousins.
Rudy enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, watching movies, boxing and MMA on TV. Before he became ill, he loved to go hunting and fishing. Rudy loved to make people laugh through his great sense of humor and always looked forward to family gatherings.
A Private Liturgy of the Word service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at West Funeral Home, with Deacon Tony Dominguez of San Jose Catholic Church officiating. Public Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a Private Rosary service held at West Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Due to current National "social distancing" mandates, attendance at the Liturgy and Rosary services, will be strictly limited to a few family members only. Cremation will take place following the services and a Memorial Mass for the public, will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020