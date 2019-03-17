|
|
Rodolfo "Rudy" Rodriguez
Austin - On February 12, 2019, in Austin, TX, the heavenly gates opened and welcomed our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, son, and friend; Rodolfo F. "Rudy" Rodriguez, age 75, to his eternal home. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at San Jose Catholic Church in Carlsbad N.M. Interment will follow in Santa Catarina Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Rudy was born on March 22, 1943 in Carlsbad, NM to Audifas Rodriguez and Emilia Flores Rodriguez. His paternal grandparents were Vincente Rodriguez and his beloved grandmother Rosa H. Rodriguez. His maternal grandparents were Jose and Juanita Flores. Rudy was preceded in death by both parents and one brother Robert Quintela. He is survived by his brothers Ricky Quintela, Manuel Quintela, Ray Quintela, and sister Teresa Quintela Estrada and countless nephews and nieces. He is also survived by a son Rudy Rodriguez, a daughter Esperanza Rodriguez Rosa, grandchildren Marcus Rodriguez, Monica Garcia, Vincent Rodriguez, Bianca Aranda, and Estevan Rosa, numerous great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Rudy was quite the conversationalist as most of you know and could carry on with anyone he met. He was a very talented master maintenance mechanic in the Oil and Gas industry for almost 50 years. He loved the sport of boxing and would read almost anything he could get his hands on. Rudy will forever be known for his wit and charm and will truly be missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 17, 2019