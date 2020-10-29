Roger A. Beason
Carlsbad - Roger A. Beason left his earthly home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 26, 2020. Roger was born April 24, 1943 in Lubbock, Texas. He was the first son of Mildred and S.I. Beason. The Beason family moved to Carlsbad in 1953 where Roger attended Carlsbad schools and graduated from Carlsbad High in 1961. After graduation he joined the Navy in September of 1961 and was stationed in Vallejo, California as a Medic and was extended because of the Vietnam War.
After his service he soon joined his family business, Beason's Furniture Store, where he worked until closing in 2001. Realizing that he was not ready to retire, he worked intermittently for the Carlsbad Caverns and the Forest Department. A full-time position opened in the Forest Department where he worked until retiring in 2014.
Roger married his high school sweetheart, Pat Ray in 1973. They had 47 years of wonderful memories and blessings. Roger enjoyed riding dirt bikes and competed in a number of induro's and cross-country racing. All the kids were brought up on mini bikes, 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers of which they had many fun times. Roger loved to take his side by side and ride in the Guadalupes and explore the beauty all around him. He and Pat liked seeing the fall colors and Indian drawings left from hundreds of years ago on rocks.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; brothers: Jeff Beason and wife, Elaine, Tim Beason and wife, Vicki; children: Denise Pace, Hank Beason, Chris Beason and Brandi Beason, along with 7 grandchildren and his home kitties, Gabby and Mitzi.
A celebration of his life will begin at Denton-Wood Funeral Home from 4 PM - 7 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Carlsbad Cemetery Gazebo with Dick Means of Cavern Baptist Church officiating. Military honors will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Christian Home Hospice, where their kindness and services are greatly appreciated, Noah's Ark or to the charity of your choice
.
Love is patient; love is kind; love…bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends. 1 Corinthians 13:4, 7-8