Ron Byron Darrah
Carlsbad, NM - Ronald Byron "Ron" Darrah, 78, of Sandia Street, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at New Song Christian Fellowship, with Pastor, John Burke officiating.
Ron was born on March 31, 1941 to Carl B. and Margaret E. (Kinser) Darrah. He grew up in Corydon, Iowa. As a young man he worked tunnel construction. Later he moved to Carlsbad and worked for the WIPP Project and also was a truck driver.
Ron and Connie were happily married for 32 years. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids and also watching NASCAR races.
Ron is survived by his wife Connie (Tramel) Darrah, daughter, Sandy Fry and husband, Brian, sons, Kyle Darrah and wife, Marlo, Jason Baldwin and wife, Holly, Randy Darrah and Vincent Darrah, along with 9 grandkids, brother, Paul and wife, Edie and sisters, Darla Ann Nickell and husband, Raymond and Nancy Martinez.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Margaret Darrah and brothers, Jerry Darrah and Bill Darrah. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019