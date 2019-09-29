Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Blodgett Street Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Frederick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Dean Frederick


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Dean Frederick Obituary
Ronald Dean Frederick

Carlsbad - Ronald Dean Frederick, 68, of Hidalgo Road passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Ronald was born on January 16, 1951, in Artesia, NM to Claudie and Roxie Frederick.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Blodgett Street Baptist Church with Pastor David Prell officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of making arrangements.

Ronald graduated from Artesia High School, and then started on his career in the oilfield driving a truck. Ronald then married the love of his life, Brenda Pennington on June 8, 1973. Later, they moved to Carlsbad in 1978 and had their son David the same year. Towards the end he worked seven years at Cimarex Energy, where he truly enjoyed working with everyone there. Ronald was an outdoors man and loved every second he could go fishing and hunting. Thank you to longtime friends Rusty Glanton, David Smith, and Kevin Frederick who were such a huge help in caring for Ronald and his family. Ronald was a kind and caring man, and he will be deeply missed. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Floyd and Michael Frederick; and sister, Maxine Frederick.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Brenda Frederick; son, David Frederick and wife, Shawna; grandchildren: Nichole, Alexander, and Ethan Frederick; siblings: Juanita Witt, Larry Frederick and wife, Nikki, Donald Frederick and wife, Carolyn, Claudette Easley and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Denton-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now