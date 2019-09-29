|
|
Ronald Dean Frederick
Carlsbad - Ronald Dean Frederick, 68, of Hidalgo Road passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Ronald was born on January 16, 1951, in Artesia, NM to Claudie and Roxie Frederick.
Cremation has taken place, and there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Blodgett Street Baptist Church with Pastor David Prell officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of making arrangements.
Ronald graduated from Artesia High School, and then started on his career in the oilfield driving a truck. Ronald then married the love of his life, Brenda Pennington on June 8, 1973. Later, they moved to Carlsbad in 1978 and had their son David the same year. Towards the end he worked seven years at Cimarex Energy, where he truly enjoyed working with everyone there. Ronald was an outdoors man and loved every second he could go fishing and hunting. Thank you to longtime friends Rusty Glanton, David Smith, and Kevin Frederick who were such a huge help in caring for Ronald and his family. Ronald was a kind and caring man, and he will be deeply missed. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Floyd and Michael Frederick; and sister, Maxine Frederick.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Brenda Frederick; son, David Frederick and wife, Shawna; grandchildren: Nichole, Alexander, and Ethan Frederick; siblings: Juanita Witt, Larry Frederick and wife, Nikki, Donald Frederick and wife, Carolyn, Claudette Easley and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 29, 2019