Ronald R. Griffith
Carlsbad - Ronald R. Griffith, 83, of N. Guadalupe St. Carlsbad, NM passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. A direct burial has been taken place at Carlsbad Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Ronald was born on March 23, 1937 to Doris and Carl Griffith in Fulton County, AR in a one-room log cabin. After the family's farmhouse was completed, he and his ten siblings were raised in Thayer, MO. He graduated from Thayer High School in 1955. After attending Freed-Hardemann College in Tennessee, he transferred to York College in Nebraska, where he met his wife, Echo Elaine McGuire. They were married in Lubbock, TX on February 14, 1958. Ron completed undergraduate studies at Pepperdine University and a Master's Degree at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM. From 1965 to 1968, he served on the music faculty at Abilene Christian College. The following five years, Ron served as Associate Professor of Music and Opera Director at ENMU. In addition to his choral activities, he produced, directed, and/or performed in over 30 major musical productions. The family moved to Carlsbad, NM in 1973. Ron remained active in a number of ministries including Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship International, the Carlsbad Mayor's Prayer Breakfast. He and Echo also enjoyed participating in the Carlsbad Community Chorale and the Carlsbad Community Theater. Ron also recorded two record albums of original music. After working for The Newspaper Bible organization for ten years, Ron launched Lifescope in 1987. Both ministries were dedicated to printing the Scriptures in newspapers. In addition to traveling around the US, his ministry of edification and evangelism took he and Echo to thirty-nine different nations. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Carl Griffith; mother, Doris Griffith; baby daughter, Eve Griffith; wife, Echo Griffith; and three siblings. Ronald is survived by his daughter, Ronautta Wilson and husband, Bob of Dallas, TX; son, Rhett Griffith of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Ellyce Fallis and husband, Stephen of Carlsbad, NM; seven grandchildren: Jessica Marshall, Eric Marshall, Melissa Marshall Frintz (Tyler Frintz), Douglas Vandenberg, Erin Griffith (Mike Zawada), Stefan Wilson, and Jesse Wilson; two great-grandchildren: Dylan Marshall and Ashtyn Allen; and seven siblings. Condolences may be expressed online at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020