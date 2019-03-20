|
Roy D. Peterson
Carlsbad - Roy D. Peterson, 95, of W. Pierce Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away March 15, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, 11:00 AM, at Sunset Church of Christ with Mark Johnson and Mike Veilleux officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Roy was born June 3, 1923 in Baldwin, WI to John Edward and Mable Louise (Jacobson) Peterson. He graduated from high school in Henning, Minnesota. Roy married Frances K. "Katie" McElwee December 16, 1949 in Little Rock, AR. They moved to Albuquerque in 1953 where Roy began his career with Southern Union Gas Company. Roy and Katie moved to Carlsbad in 1967. Roy retired as district measurement supervisor from PNM after 31 years of service. He was a devoted member of Sunset Church of Christ, teaching bible classes and served as an Elder for 35 years. During retirement Roy and Katie enjoyed traveling with their RV, vacationing and doing missionary efforts with the Sojourners. His pride in this life were his 5 grandchildren and he loved spending time at the family cabin in the Sacramento Mountains. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katie Peterson; 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors are his sons: Don Peterson and wife, Denice of Carlsbad, Steve Peterson and wife, Glenell of Carlsbad; grandchildren: Preston Peterson and wife, Sarai; Lynde Longbine and husband, Jeremy; Emily Metcalf and husband, Heath; Eric Peterson and wife, Crina; and Sarah Peterson; great-grandchildren: Edgar Rodriguez, Yesid Peterson, Jack Peterson, Callie Metcalf, Kason Longbine, LanDree Longbine and Hallie Jo Metcalf, Tristie Metcalf and Tressie Metcalf; sister, Ruth St. Germain and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manuelito Navajo Children's Home, 12 Theta St., Gallup, NM 87301 or to NM Christian Children's Home, 356 NM 236, Portales, NM 88130 Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 20, 2019