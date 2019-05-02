|
Roy Henry Carey, Jr.
Carlsbad - Roy Henry Carey, Jr. was born in Carlsbad, NM on October 18, 1929, the only child of Vera Barbara Breithaupt and Roy Henry Carey. He lived in Carlsbad most of his life and died on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center. The Friday preceding his death he suffered a broken hip in a fall and never recovered. At the time of his death he was 89. Services will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 10:00 am at Grace Episcopal Church with The Rev. Rodney Hurst officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements.
Roy attended both elementary and high schools in Carlsbad. He graduated as valedictorian from CHS. He attended Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, before transferring to Trinity University in San Antonio, TX where he received degrees in Music and Humanities, with a major in organ performance. He studied organ with the renowned teacher and performer, Donald Willing. Following university graduation, he reported to Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI in July of 1953 and was in active service with the US Navy until his honorable discharge as a Lt. JG in 1956. During his active duty he was stationed in Morocco and Nantucket as an information officer.
Roy entered the Stanford Graduate School of Business in the Fall of 1958. His pursuit of an MBA was cut short by the untimely death of his father, Roy H. Carey, owner of the Carlsbad Oil Company. Roy returned to Carlsbad that year to become manager of the family business.
During his brief time as a student at Stanford, he met his wife, Barbara. They married in 1962 after she completed her degree work. Their three children were all born and reared in Carlsbad.
During his years as both a Gulf and Chevron jobber he was active in the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce. He was very proud of his years chairing the chamber's education committee and of its many years sponsoring a Scholar's Dinner honoring the top seniors in the CHS graduating class. He was a member of the NM Petroleum Marketers of America for his entire tenure in business, serving as its president for 2 years. During retirement he was an active member of the Eddy County Planning and Zoning Commission. A devoted member of Grace Episcopal Church in Carlsbad, he served as its senior warden, and most importantly to him as its organist. He considered himself an active professional and as such maintained his membership in the American Guild of Organists until his retirement from that position. One of his proudest achievements was shepherding the purchase of a ?ne mechanical action Kney organ for the church. Over the years he arranged many concerts on this organ by professional performers whose acquaintance he had cultivated. He was a member of the Diocese of the Rio Grande Music Commission during the years when the hymnal and prayer book were being revised. In this capacity, he and his wife traveled to many national meetings to participate in the 1978 hymnal revision process. Later he served as president of the Rio Grande Standing Committee during the term of Bishop Richard Kelshaw. His is a Life Member of both the Elks and Lions Clubs. He was active in the Downtown Lions International for all of his adult life and attended several of the International Conventions with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grand-daughter, Lila Fidler Carey. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son Hank Carey (and wife Michele) and their children Hayden and Ashley; daughter Martha Carey (and wife Elisabeth Fidler); and daughter Julia (and husband William) and their daughters Annemarie and Téa. The family is grateful to the sta? at Landsun Manor who so ably cared for Roy during the last months of his life. Roy had many enthusiasms and interests, among them the Carlsbad Foundation. If people so desire, a contribution in his memory would be appreciated: 114 S. Canyon Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 2, 2019