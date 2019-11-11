|
|
Roy Norman Hall
Carlsbad, NM - Roy N. Hall, 79, of Leavel Drive, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Carlsbad Cemetery (old section), with Mike Veilleux of Sunset Church of Christ officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard. There is no visitation.
Roy Norman Hall was born October 23, 1940 in Carlsbad, NM, to Elva and Roy R. Hall, Jr. He attended Carlsbad Schools through his junior year and graduated from Albuquerque Sandia High School in 1958.
Roy served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965 and then the Army Reserve from 1965 to 1969.
Roy spent his entire career working as a Sports Writer and later Sport Editor at the Carlsbad Current Argus for nearly 30 years. His soft spoken, laid back demeanor immediately endeared him to everyone he met. As the Sports Editor at the Current Argus, he covered hundreds of Cavemen and Cavegirl games in all sports. Needless to say, he bled Cavemen Blue.
Roy will always be remembered as an honest, decent man.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna Hall Wolfe.
Roy is survived by his brother, Dale Hall of Carlsbad; nephew, Michael Wolfe of Cibolo, TX and niece, Cindie Stockman and husband, Mark of Wallis, TX, along with numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, great-nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Dave Perini, Bobby Porter, John Tigert, George Frederick, Tom Forni and Gary Whittemore. Honorary Pallbearers are Ronny Bales and all current and former Cavemen and Cavegirl athletes and coaches. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019