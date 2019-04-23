Resources
Carlsbad - Ruth Ann Estrada, 66, of 10th St., Carlsbad, NM, passed away on April 13, 2019 at home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, with celebrant Father Martin Cordero. Interment will follow at Santa Catarina Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m., Wednesday at West Funeral Home, followed by a Rosary/Vigil at 6 p.m. at San Jose Catholic Church. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. View full obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 23, 2019
