Sammy Carrasco Vasquez
El Paso, TX - Sammy C. Vasquez, 68, of Southern Sky Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church, with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow at Santa Catarina Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Thursday at West Funeral Home followed by a Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. at San Jose Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020