Samuel L. Azzinaro
Carlsbad - Samuel L. Azzinaro (Sam), passed away on October 2, 2020, at the age of 86. Cremation will take place and a memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Carlsbad First Assembly with Pastor Brad Coates officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Park.
He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, August 11, 1934, the son of Samuel H. Azzinaro and Velma Husted Azzinaro. After graduating from Loras College with a Bachelor's degree in Education, Sam joined the United States Marine Corps and served as a commissioned officer achieving the rank of Captain. After his military service, Sam was employed by the Goodyear Tire Company and worked in El Paso, Texas, Las Cruces, NM, and Carlsbad, NM, where he met and married his wife of 59 years, Annalee Thayer Azzinaro. He later worked as the Personnel Manager for the Potash Company of America, was employed as a Contracts Manager for WESCO Construction Company, and eventually became the Purchasing Manager for Westinghouse Electric Company at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) site. After retiring from WIPP in 2001, Sam worked with Marketplace Ministries as a Chaplain for Intrepid Potash. His greatest love was for his wife, boys, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Throughout his life, Sam played many sports including football, baseball, basketball, softball, golf, and tennis. He also enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. Sam answered God's call to serve and love others through his faithful dedication to the Carlsbad community and his home church, Carlsbad First Assembly. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Sammy Azzinaro.
Survivors are his wife, Annalee Azzinaro; sons: Steve Azzinaro and wife, Jennett and David Azzinaro and wife, Melissa; grandchildren: Whitney Azzinaro, Courtney Azzinaro and Jeff Young, Aubrey Azzinaro, Lyndon Abernathy, Loren Abernathy, Gemma Priddy and husband, Jonathan, Hannah Azzinaro, Kaylee Azzinaro and Luke Azzinaro; great-grandchildren: Sydney Azzinaro, Ryan Young, Logan Young, Remy Young; sister, Sondra LaCroix and husband, Les and numerous nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Les LaCroix, Jared LaCroix, Kenneth Brown, Melvin Suttle and Gary Smith.
The family has designated the Faith, Hope, & Love Foundation, 933 N. Canal Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220, for memorial contributions. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com