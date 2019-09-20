|
Santiago C. Garcia, Sr.
Carlsbad - Santiago C. Garcia, Sr., 87, of Algerita Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away September 16, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be 1 PM - 3 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A vigil is scheduled for 5 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM, Monday, September 23, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Cordero officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM.
Santiago was born May 20, 1932 in Manuel Benavidez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Cruz M. and Ildefonsa (Carrasco) Garcia. He married Eva Galindo February 14, 1957. Santiago worked for Santa Fe Railroad over 23 years, retiring in 1994. He enjoyed cooking chicharrones and asado for his family gatherings, which they looked forward to. Santiago loved to walk the neighborhood and was affectionately known as "Grandpa" or "Cowboy". He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eva Garcia; brother, Miguel Garcia; sisters: Jacinta Garcia, Ines Garcia, Fidencia Garcia, Concha Garcia and Maria Garcia.
Survivors are his children: Ancelmo Garcia and wife, Melinda of Carlsbad, NM, Armando Garcia of Grand Junction, CO, Angelica Fernandez and husband, Gary of Grants, NM, Raul Garcia and wife, Diana of Lubbock, TX, Santiago Garcia, Jr. and wife, Brenda of Carlsbad, NM, Maria Magdalena Garcia of Carlsbad, NM, Javier Garcia and wife, Erlinda of Santa Fe, NM, Raquel Gonzales of Carlsbad, NM, Adela Orozco and husband, Junior of Carlsbad, NM, Cruz Garcia of Albuquerque, NM; grandson raised as a son, Anthony Rodriquez of Carlsbad, NM; 31 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Catarina Arias and Cruz Garcia; brother, Idelfonso C. Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ancelmo Garcia, Armando Garcia, Raul Garcia, Santiago Garcia, Jr., Javier Garcia and Cruz Garcia. Honorary pallbearer is Anthony Rodriquez. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 20, 2019