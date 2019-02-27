|
A Memorial Celebration of the Life of Sara Mae Jackson will be held on March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Sara Mae Jackson was born to the union of the late Williams Gadison and Louise Yelt Gadison on July 13, 1920 in San Gabriel, TX. She was educated in Thrall, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Sammy Joe; her husband A E Jackson ; her sisters Willie B. Jones, Nettie Lou Grison, Mattie Howard and Bonnie Rollie; niece Ella Louise Dunhan; great nephew Gary Harvey.
She was a resident of Carlsbad, New Mexico for over 70 years. There she united with the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where she served as church clerk and usher faithfully. She was also a member of the Eddy County Branch of the NAACP.
She was employed with Riverside Country Club as a waitress for many years. Upon retirement there was a banquet room named for her, Sara's Fireside Room.
She departed from this walk of life on Thursday, November 22, 2018. She leaves to cherish her memory her niece Linda Luster, her nephews Wayne E. Howard, III, Eluin Rollie and Samuel Yelt; and a host of great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 27, 2019