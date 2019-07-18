|
Sarah Juanelle Brockman Hulse
Carlsbad - Sarah Juanelle Brockman Hulse, 93, passed away on July 12, 2019 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. There will be no visitation; cremation will take place. The Memorial Service will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 pm.
Juanelle was born on Sept. 13, 1925 in Throckmorton, Texas to John Cogswell Brockman and Gladsie Dean Wainscott Brockman. The first of seven children, Juanelle graduated from Woodson, Texas public schools in 1942 at the age of sixteen. She attended North Texas State Teachers College before marrying Jim Hulse on October 28, 1944 in Denton, Texas. They spent their life farming and ranching in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas and moved to Carlsbad in 2000.
Juanelle was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim Bob Hulse; brothers: George David Brockman and John Carroll Brockman; and grandson Skyler Michael Garringer.
She is survived by son, Gary Hulse and wife, Connie of Enid, Oklahoma; two daughters: Deanna Garringer and husband, Mike of Carlsbad, NM, Debra Hulse Bowles and husband, Ken of Abilene, TX; 8 grandchildren: Jeremy Hulse of Denver, CO; Blake Hulse and wife, Sara of Oklahoma City, OK; Creighton Hulse and wife, Amanda of Bedford, TX; Trent Hulse and wife Jill of Enid, OK; Kimberly Ann Garringer of Albuquerque, NM; Brittany Garringer of Ft. Lewisville, TX, Hannah Bowles of Beijing, China; Mackenna Bowles of St. Louis, MO; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings Robert Brockman and his wife Marilyn; Betty Daws; Larry Brockman; Ann Herring and husband Murray.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Skyler M. Garringer Memorial Fund c/o Carlsbad Foundation, 114, S. Canyon St, Carlsbad, NM 88220 https://carlsbad.fcsuite.com/erp/donate
