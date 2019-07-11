|
Sarah Villa Conejo
Carlsbad - Sarah Villa Conejo, 55, of Hill Street Carlsbad, NM peacefully passed away July 3, 2019, at Landsun Health Services Center surrounded by her family. Sarah was born on February 27, 1964, in Carlsbad, NM to Juan and Ignacia Villa. She was a lifetime resident of Carlsbad, and went to school in both Loving and Carlsbad. Sarah was a phenomenal cook, and everyone always enjoyed coming over for holidays and special occasions. She also enjoyed a variety of Spanish music whether at home or at a dance. Sarah was a kind-hearted, caring person and loved spending time with her friends and family. She will be deeply missed and remembered always. She was preceded in death by her father, Juan Villa and brother, Sammy Villa.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Joel Conejo of Carlsbad, NM; daughters: Candace Sisneros of Los Lunas, NM and Robin Brake and husband, Derek of Carlsbad, NM; three grandchildren: Isabella Esperanza Salazar, Angelica De La Cruz and Aaron Gonzales; mother, Ignacia De La Rosa Villa of Carlsbad, NM; sisters: Sister Sandra Castillo and husband, Tim of Kansas City, Missouri and Sonya Villa of Carlsbad, NM and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services have taken place. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 11, 2019